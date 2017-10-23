Scorpions hunker down in homes as temps tumble

Cooler mornings and nights in the Valley mean it's time for desert-dwellers to scorpion-proof their homes.

"When it gets a little bit colder here in Phoenix, they group up together, and they go try to find somewhere warm, and that's usually places like your walls, or garage, or your slippers and shoes," said Drew Lowry, owner of AB Pest Control in Queen Creek.

Lowry said Arizona bark scorpions can easily sneak in through small crevices.

"If you can see any light, like in a doorway, a door jam, or anything like that, they can just walk right in," said Lowry.

From gaps in the eaves of your roof to beneath the sink, even the tiniest space as thin as a credit card can serve as an entry point.

"Anywhere where electricity or water comes into your house, you want to make sure that's sealed off," said Lowry

A quick solution?

"Get some caulk, walk around the foundation of your house, look for cracks or openings, and you can caulk those down," said Lowry.

Also, check out the landscaping around the walls of the home.

"If they're nesting in bushes or nesting in woodpiles, they'll just go right into your house from there," said Lowry. "You always want to make sure you have bushes trimmed away from your house, that you've got tree branches trimmed away, nothing touching your house, that helps."

Once it gets dark, shining a black light around the property will make scorpions more visible. They'll glow under it. If found, they can be removed with kitchen tongs. What you do with them after that is up to you, some people actually make treats out of these critters!

Those who prefer not to take matters into their own hands should call a reputable pest control professional for help.

