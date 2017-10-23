Counselors help high school cope with sudden death of football player

It is unclear whether Sanchez had a prior medical condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was an emotional day at Moon Valley High School in Phoenix Monday, following the death of a 16-year-old football player, who collapsed during a game Friday night.

"I hope his family can find some peace in knowing that Carlos Sanchez will live as a symbol of all that is pure," he said.

Emotions were also running high on campus where counselors and therapy dogs were brought in to help students and teachers cope with what happened.

Juliette Martinez has known Sanchez since elementary school.

"He was such a genuine person, that even if people didn't know him, they're still heartbroken over it," said Martinez. "It's been a hard day today."

Questions remain about how Sanchez died.

Initial reports indicated that Sanchez had a seizure during the game.

According to a state athletic official, Sanchez was playing defense when he was blocked, then fell back and hit his head.

"My team is full of young men who will go into the world and treat people in a better way because of Carlos' influence," said Millican. "They will be more able to teach their future children the values that Carlos Sanchez exemplified."

A candlelight vigil will be held on campus Tuesday night from 7-8 p.m.

The Moon Valley Parent Booster Club has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Sanchez family with the cost of funeral expenses.

