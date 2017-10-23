MCSO: Girl, 15, boyfriend arrested for killing her father in Tonopah

MCSO deputies arrested Daniel Stroh, 21, and a 15-year-old girl in Monday's fatal shooting in Tonopah. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Two people have been arrested in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in Tonopah.

Maricopa County Sheriff Dept. spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said their deputies arrested Daniel Stroh, 21, and a 15-year-old girl. A judge set Stroh's bond at $1 million. Both suspects face first-degree murder charges.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO: Daniel Stroh's initial court appearance]

MCSO deputies responded to an "unknown trouble" call near 371st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to Enriquez, a man later identified as John Norton, 59, was reported to have been shot.

The caller, later identified as John Norton’s 15-year-old daughter told MCSO dispatchers that she witnessed a former boyfriend shoot her father at their home.

MCSO officials said the girl also stated she had fled the home after the shooting with her younger sister.

Deputies then responded and found Norton deceased inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Enriquez, after MCSO processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, they developed a strong suspicion that Norton’s 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, Stroh were both responsible for the homicide.

During MCSO's interviews with the suspects, both confessed to the murder, stating that it was planned out several days in advance.

According to court documents, the girl eventually told deputies she was angry because Norton refused to let her boyfriend visit because of his age.

Stroh was booked into 4th Ave Jail for several charges including a count of first-degree murder while Norton's daughter was processed into the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility and was charged with a count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

