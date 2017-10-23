PD: Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix

Authorities in Phoenix say a man is dead after a shooting on Monday in the northern part of the city.

Phoenix Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. Rob McDade said fire paramedics were called to a house near Cave Creek Road and Rose Garden Lane shortly before 2:30 p.m. It was originally reported as a home invasion, police said. But they quickly ruled that out.

Once on scene paramedics found the 45-year-old man shot in the neck, said McDade. He died at the scene.

Police said the woman who lived at the house said she was home, heart a shot and found the man. She said she called 911 and attempted CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the two knew each other and the man reportedly had permission to stay in the back house.

The woman has gone to police headquarters for questioning, police said.

"We’re still early relatively in the investigation we’re going to have to corroborate not only her statements but compare that to whatever physical evidence or video surveillance we may have or may have already seen,” Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.

An investigation is underway.

