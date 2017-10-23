Eric Bledsoe leaves team after reeling Suns fire Watson

Phoenix point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home Monday, a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him on an interim basis with Jay Triano.

Bledsoe sent a tweet that read "I Don't wanna be here."

General manager Ryan McDonough said Bledsoe told him that he was at a hairdresser with a girl and that's what the tweet was about, that it had nothing to do with the Suns.

But McDonough said he didn't believe that and decided Bledsoe should leave the team. He said he's already received calls from teams about Bledsoe's availability and he planned to answer them. McDonough said Bledsoe had asked to be traded before the season.

McDonough acknowledged his relationship with Watson "wasn't great" and that it is "time for a new voice, a new direction."

