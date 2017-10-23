Alice Cooper'stown is no longer rocking the culinary scene

Alice Cooper'stown was a staple in the culinary culture of Phoenix, known for its classic, comforting bar food with a southwestern spin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"Thank you to all the loyal staff and patrons. It was a good run!" said a statement from Alice Cooper'stown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After serving food and rock music to downtown Phoenix for nearly 20 years, Alice Cooper'stown has permanently closed its doors.

3TV/CBS 5 reached out to the restaurant to get a statement on the closure, and received a brief statement reading, "After 20 years we are sad to close Cooperstown. Thank you to all the loyal staff and patrons. It was a good run!"

The social media presence for the famous bar and restaurant is completely gone, and the website is no longer functional. Yelp also reports that Alice Cooper'stown has been closed.

Alice Cooper'stown was a staple in the culinary culture of Phoenix, known for its classic, comforting bar food with a southwestern spin.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photo of Alice Cooper]

Alice Cooper, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend and the proprietary owner and partner of the restaurant, has not posted anything relating to the closure on social media. Cooper is and has been a resident of the Valley for many years, and is also the host of Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding fundraising rock concert.

[RELATED: Alice Cooper seeks solid rock musical acts]

The restaurant was located near Chase Field at First and Jackson streets and was a popular place to go before sporting events in the area.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.