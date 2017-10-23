Glendale kills plan to extend Light Rail to downtown

The City of Glendale is backing away from plans to extend the Valley Metro Light Rail westward into its downtown area.

The proposed extension had been years in the planning, and some funding had been allotted by a voter-approved sales tax increase in 2001.

The City Council approved a proposed light rail route into downtown last year and some members were looking ahead to taking the line to University of Phoenix Stadium.

The decision to put the kibosh on the light rail extension came from a majority of councilmembers during a workshop meeting last week.

“The cost estimates to extend light rail into downtown Glendale were significantly higher than the existing funding mechanisms could support, which resulted in the Council deciding to focus on other transportation and transit priorities that can be completed to improve traffic congestion, increase transportation choices, reduce air pollution, promote economic viability and provide for regional transit connections,” City spokeswoman Sue Breding wrote in an email reply to our questions.

The westernmost stops for the Valley Metro Light Rail are along 19th Avenue between Dunlap Avenue and Camelback Road. The route goes through Phoenix and then into Tempe and Mesa. The easternmost stop is at Main Street and Mesa Drive.

