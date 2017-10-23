First responders prepare for training exercise on Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is conducting a first responder exercise on Tuesday. The exercise will be held at Papago Park Military Reservation.

The military installation will be under lockdown conditions and security levels will be higher than normal for the exercise. The south gate will be temporarily closed for the exercise, but all other local traffic won’t be affected.

Drivers may see a simulated response on 52nd Street south of McDowell Road with emergency response vehicles and personnel.

This is only a training so do not be alarmed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.