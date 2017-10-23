Comparing Halloween candy prices

it's difficult to comparison shop because all the stores had identical candy, but the total count inside a bag was different. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last year, a total of $8.3 billion was spent on Halloween. This year, it's projected to be more than $9 billion, with much of it spent on candy.

And as the 3 On Your Side unit found out, it’s kind of difficult to know if you're getting a deal on candy.

You better get ready because your doorbell will be ringing before you know it from all those trick-or-treaters.

But just how much will you spend on Halloween this year?

For the answer, we sent our 3 On Your Side crew out to do a little comparison shopping and have a little fun.

And when it comes to Halloween candy, this is what we found.

Halloween candy this year is a little more expensive. In fact, published reports indicate consumers will spend just over $16.45 for candy.

But where can you get the best deals?

3 On Your Side recently went to four major retailers, CVS, Walgreens, Target and Walmart and here is what we found.

First of all, we learned that it's difficult to comparison shop because all the stores had identical candy, but the total count inside a bag was different.

For example, CVS had a 240 count of mini chocolate bars for $19.99.

But at Walmart, a similar bag of mini chocolate bars appeared cheaper at just under $14.74. However, the bag was only 155 count, about 40 percent less. So, you have to pay attention.

At CVS, using their Extra Care Discount, we snagged three bags of candy, including M&M's, Reese’s snack size peanut butter cups and Snickers variety pack for only $9, but there's no "count" on the bags so it's difficult to calculate how much you're getting.

At Walmart, we found a 10 oz. fun bag of Snickers selling for $2.68, but, if you multiply that by three that comes out to just over $8.

Then we went to Target and found "fun size" bags of candy including Starbursts and Skittles. They were selling for $2.69 a bag; however, you could also get three bags of candy for $8.

And finally, there's Walgreens. On this day, we found they too had a three bag candy deal. M&M's harvest milk chocolate, M&M's, and M&M's candy corn. Using a store coupon, we paid around $6.50 which was actually the lowest price we found for three small bags of Halloween candy.

And one final note, according to some experts the cheapest day to buy Halloween candy is Oct. 27, four days before Halloween. That's when retailers drop the prices and that is this coming Friday.

