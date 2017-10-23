Motorcyclist killed in collision with car pulling out of driveway in Phoenix

A motorcyclist is dead after his bike collided with a car pulling out of the private drive in Phoenix.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Cave Creek Road north of Deer Valley Road.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the motorcycle rider as 56-year-old Michael Swientek.

Police have not released the name of the driver, saying only that is 68 years old.

“The driver pulled into the path of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the car,” Sgt. Alan Pfohl explained in a news alert Monday. “The driver of the car was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor.”

Swientek was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Pfohl said the driver of the car was cited for failing to yield from a private drive (§ARS 28-856).

