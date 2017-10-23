Man arrested following several dumpster fires in Phoenix

A man was arrested after police say he set several dumpsters on fire near a Phoenix intersection Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, they responded to several fires in the area of Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The suspect, later identified as Walltio Juan Cervantes, 27, was found to have set several dumpsters on fire, according to court documents.

During the investigation, Cervantes came walking back to the scene next to the dumpster that was recently on fire.

A witness identified Cervantes to police after they watched him walk to the rear dumpster then come running southbound on Townley Avenue.

Authorities later arrested Cervantes for arson.

Phoenix police officers found a book of matches in the suspect's right front pocket.

According to documents, one of the officers said they smelled a strong odor of smoke on Cervantes.

During the police search, an officer located a burn mark on the front right side of the suspect's sweatpants.

Cervantes later admitted to lighting up to nine fires in the area, police say.

According to documents, Cervantes stated that the next time he does this, he needs to bring a torch because his lighters kept running out, so he threw them into the fire.

Cervantes is currently held at the Fourth Avenue jail in Downtown Phoenix.

[PDF: Official police report]



