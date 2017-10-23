Sun Devils to honor Pat Tillman with military themed uniforms vs. Colorado

Arizona State football is giving Valley sports fans something to cheer about this fall. The Sun Devils seem to have rediscovered their swagger.

They’ll take the field against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a completely new look

To honor Pat Tillman, the Sun Devils will sport military appreciation uniforms. The uniforms are a special “Brotherhood” edition.

"Inspired by Tillman’s legacy, the special edition 'Brotherhood' uniforms are centered around the tan colors of Army fatigues and accented with the Sun Devils’ iconic maroon and gold colors," according to adidas.com. "Additional design details include the phrase 'Give ‘em Hell,' a line from the ASU fight song which Pat famously uttered to his teammates prior to beating defending National Champion Nebraska 19-0 in 1996."

The back of the helmet lists the names of active military and veterans from the ASU football program.

The uniforms were designed by adidas in collaboration with the Pat Tillman Foundation and ASU Athletics.

Arizona State will honor Pat Tillman Nov. 4 vs. Colorado. Back of camouflage helmet lists all ASU player/coach who served in U.S. Military pic.twitter.com/pUorumcqtc — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2017

New ASU military appreciation uni for 11/4 vs Colorado. Back of helmet lists names of all ASU players/coaches who've served in military. pic.twitter.com/GBMq9Y1rYg — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 23, 2017

