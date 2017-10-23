Southwest Green Chile Cornbread Stuffing and Green Chile Corn Bread

Southwest Green Chile Cornbread Stuffing

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 each Leek, white and light green part, halved, washed and sliced

¼ each Red Onion, chopped

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

1/4 lb. Shiitake mushrooms, caps only; sliced

2 Tbsp Sage leaves, chopped

3/4 cup Chicken (or vegetable) broth

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups Milk

3 each Eggs

6oz. Baguette, cut into ½ inch cubes

1 recipe Green Chile Cornbread, cut into cubes (recipe follows)

¼ lb. Aged Monterey Jack cheese, grated (can substitute parmesan)

1 Tbsp. each Parsley & cilantro, chopped and mixed together

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt 1 Tbsp. of the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add leek, onion and garlic, cook until they begin to turn translucent. Add mushroom and sage and sauté until tender. Remove from heat, add chicken broth and set aside. Season with salt and pepper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs; stir in the leek mixture.

3. Butter a 9” x 13” baking dish with the remaining 1 Tbsp. butter. Add the baguette and cornbread cubes to the baking dish; toss together gently. Pour the leek mixture over the bread cubes and press down gently. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with jack cheese and bake an additional 10 minutes uncovered. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the parsley and cilantro. Allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.



Green Chile Corn Bread

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Unsalted butter

6 Tbsp. Sugar

2 each Eggs

1/4 cup Green chiles (Anaheim), roasted seeded and diced (canned may be used)

3/4 cup Cream-style corn

1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated (may use jalapeno jack for more spark)

1/2 cup All-purpose flour

1/2 cup Yellow cornmeal

1 Tbsp. Baking powder

1/2 tsp. Salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and dust with flour an 8 inch square baking pan.

2. In a large bowl, beat together the butter and the sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the chiles, corn, and cheese and mix well. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt; add to the egg mixture and mix until smooth.

3. Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake in the preheated oven until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 min. to 1 hour.

* Cool and refrigerate before cutting into cubes if using for Cornbread Stuffing

