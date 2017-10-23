Macayo's Mexican Restaurant adds another special location

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants is opening a new location in midtown Phoenix to honor the original owner, Woody. Woody’s Macayo will have a similar look and feel to what Woody built in 1946, but with a modern twist.

“The design and concept of our new location is [sic] truly in honor of my dad and his dream and innovation. It was inspired by his original concept of our Central Macayo,” Woody’s daughter, Sharisse Johnson, said.

The new restaurant will have aspects that have been reused and refurbished from other Macayo's locations. Johnson refinished pieces like tables and chairs and will also bring back the candle holder centerpieces to hold Cheese Crisp.

“It all goes back to my dad, who took a chance on his dream 70 years ago and with my mom created an incredibly successful restaurant company. Their commitment to only using quality ingredients and passion for excellence is [sic] the foundation that still remains today,” Johnson said.

Woody’s cuisine will have the same Macayo foundation and family recipes used over the last 70 years with new items like fresh new salads, tortas, burgers and a Platos Especiales section where guests can build and customize their plates.

As for drinks, Woody’s will have a Build Your Own Margarita section where guests can pick their own tequila and liqueur.

The grand opening will be Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to close.

