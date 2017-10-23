Phoenix & Lyft team up to help people get to bus stops

The City of Phoenix and Lyft have teamed up to help people get where they need to go. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Transportation gets us to and from everywhere we need to go. Phoenix Public Transit Department and Lyft are partnering up to provide a safe, reliable and sustainable transportation network to make everyone’s commute easier.

The “First Mile Last Mile” program will give discounted Lyft rides to users who are connecting to Phoenix bus lines from homes and businesses. Their goal is for public transit to be within reach for all people in the Phoenix community.

For the discount, new passengers can use the code PHXRIDES to get $5 off their first four rides. Existing users can use the code TRANSITPHX to get 20% off their rides to and from select transit stops.

