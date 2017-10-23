Armed men steal beer from Phoenix Circle K

Silent Witness is looking for two thirsty suspects who stole beer from a Circle K at gunpoint.

The men entered the store and went immediately to the beer coolers where they grabbed two 12 packs of beer.

They left the store making no effort to pay. As they walked away, one of the men pointed a handgun at the employee.

“One of the guys actually took the time to let the clerk know that he has a gun,” said Sgt. Jaime Rothschild of Silent Witness. “And what he did by doing this is he took what started as a property crime and he elevated it to a pretty serious felony.”

The robbery occurred at the Circle K on South Central Avenue and Dobbins Road, at 10:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic men, both about 5’8”. One man was about 20 years old and 160 lbs., wearing a black hat, blue sweater, black shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He was armed with the handgun. The other suspect was about 18 years old and 150 lbs., wearing a black hat, tan shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (480-WITNESS).

