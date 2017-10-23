Police begin landfill search for missing Phoenix woman

The Phoenix Police Department has started searching a Buckeye-area landfill for the body of a woman who has been missing for months.

Teams of about 30 are scouring the SR-85 Landfill on West Patterson Road in Buckeye to find the body of Christine Mustafa, 34.

Detectives will search the landfill in Buckeye for up to nine weeks.

Mustafa has been missing since May.

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in late June. Interval was charged with first-degree murder.

Although Mustafa’s body has not been found, search warrant paperwork says investigators found evidence of blood in the home she and Interval shared.

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil for Mustafa Sunday night near Boulder Creek Elementary School to pray for a successful search.

