VIDEO: Burglars break through wall of Phoenix business

Apparently traditional methods of robbery just don’t cut it anymore.

Instead of breaking a window or picking a lock, two Phoenix burglars broke a hole through the wall between two businesses and crawled through the drywall to get into a PQH Wireless store.

Once inside, the robbers took several phone cases and broke another interior door, presumably to search for more goods to steal.

"These guys tunneled through the wall of the business to get inside the cell phone store, so they damaged that wall, and then they kicked open a door and damaged it too," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of Silent Witness. "So now you've got the property damaged that occurred, plus the theft of the stuff that was inside."

The robbery occurred at a PQH Wireless store near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The two suspects were described as either white or Hispanic men between 18 and 25 years old.

One suspect wore dark clothing and a grey hat, while the other wore a grey jacket, dark pants and a gray hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (480-WITNESS) and can remain anonymous if they wish.

