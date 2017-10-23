Parade balloons tested in preparation for Fiesta Bowl

With just a little over two months left until the Fiesta Bowl, preparations are in full swing.

The Fiesta Bowl Parade, which has been a Valley tradition since 1971, is one of the biggest Fiesta Bowl attractions. Over 100,000 people are expected to come out to view the parade which will feature over 2,500 people as well as animals, floats, and everyone’s favorite balloons.

Though it’s not parade time quite yet, Fiesta Bowl workers are already inflating the balloons to check for leaks, damage, and dirt. They clean the balloons to make sure they are ready for the big day.

“We bring all the balloons in, we pump them all up, we kind of let them sit for a while and make sure there’s no leaks because we don’t want a balloon to go down during the parade, right?” said Brian Bednar of the Fiesta Bowl Committee.

Just a few of the balloons include the iconic Fiesta Bowl sunburst, a 30-foot cactus, and the 3TV logo.

The parade will air on 3TV starting at 9 a.m. on December 30th. The route is two miles long and travels from 7th Avenue near Bethany Home Road to 7th Street South of Camelback. The parade is free to the public, although seats can be reserved online at fiestabowl.org for $25.

If you can’t make it to the parade, watch it live on 3TV, on azfamily.com, or in the 3TV app.

