SLIDESHOW: Tempe homeowner creates 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween display

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Guzman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The homeowner created a 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween display in Tempe.

The Halloween display is located near El Freda and Rural roads and the family is urging everyone to come check it out.

[SLIDESHOW: Tempe homeowner creates 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween display]

[FULL STORY: Tempe homeowner creates 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween display]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.