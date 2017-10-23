Tempe homeowner creates 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween display

A Tempe homeowner is taking Halloween celebrations to a whole other level.

The homeowner created a 'Nightmare before Christmas' themed Halloween home.

The Halloween display is located near El Freda and Rural roads and the family is urging everyone to come check it out.

For those who want to see it, you have to look at the attention to detail.

For example, the Christmas wreaths have eyes and teeth.

The windows look like eyes staring at you.

The Halloween display also has a cemetery and flying ghosts.

Of course, there are also jack-o-lanterns, festive lights and claws mounted to the entryway.

