Police looking for suspects in Phoenix home invasion shooting

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for three suspects following a home invasion and shooting late Sunday night.

Just after 10:15 p.m., three people broke into a home through the backyard near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police.

Authorities say that once the suspects were inside the home, they confronted the residents.

During the confrontation, a man was shot in the stomach but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix police say.

The suspects left the home through the back alley following the shooting.

Police say that four adults and an infant were at home at the time. But the other adults and child were not injured and were in another room during the incidents.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

