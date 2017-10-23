Vigil held in Williams for murdered teacher

When she wasn't teaching kindergarten in Glendale, she came to Williams to work at the Grand Canyon Railways train. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About 100 people showed up for a vigil for the Glendale teacher who was killed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About 100 people gathered at the Williams Visitor Center for a candlelight vigil in memory of Cathryn Gorospe.

Williams was a special place for Gorospe because when she wasn't teaching kindergarten in Glendale, she came to Williams to work on the Grand Canyon Railways train.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The disappearance of Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe]

[READ MORE: Glendale teacher missing after bailing man out of jail]

So Sunday night, friends and co-workers in Williams said they wanted to honor her and begin the process of healing.

“She loved Williams. She loved the train, her passengers, her co-workers,” said her co-worker and friend, Amberrose Bird.

Another co-worker and friend, Linda Yates, added, "She was a sparkle to the train.”

Friends and train co-workers gathered for a vigil to honor Gorospe and mourn her death.

"Tonight we honor her. Every memory we have of her, we honor her. She will always be a light in our eyes and a light in our hearts," said another co-worker, Stacy Foss.

On Friday, Oct. 20, police confirmed that the remains found near Mayer were Gorospe’s. They say they still don’t know the exact location in which she was killed but think it was near Williams.

[READ MORE: Flagstaff PD: Body found near Mayer is missing Glendale teacher]

Investigators believe she was killed by Charlie Malzahn, who she bailed out of a Flagstaff Jail on Oct. 6. Police say Malzahn told them where to find her body.

[READ MORE: Bail bondsman tried to convince Gorospe to not bail Malzahn out of jail]

On Sunday night, Gorospe's friends say they will dwell on goodness she left and says although she's gone, her bright spirit will never be dimmed.

"She was a star she was a bright light," says Yates.

"She left the world full of love," says Foss.

Currently, Malzahn has not been charged with Gorospe’s murder, but police say he's a suspect.

[RELATED: Police report: Man bailed out by missing teacher carjacked his sister]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.