Fight leads to shooting in Phoenix, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

It happened near 27th Street and Greenway Road around 2 p.m.

Police said two men who knew each other got into a fight when one shot the other.

The victim was driven to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

The suspect stayed at the scene and talked with police.

An investigation is underway.

