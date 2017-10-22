Moon Valley HS football player dies after collapsing on field

Sanchez's classmates have been encouraged to wear blue on Monday in his honor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Moon Valley High School football player has died after he collapsed on the field.

Starting linebacker Carlos Sanchez, 16, was taken to the hospital on Friday in critical condition and was unresponsive. Firefighters said he reportedly had a seizure.

The Phoenix Police Department and the Glendale Union High School District said on Sunday that he had died.

"He was a constant force of hard work and selflessness on our team," said Moon Valley Coach Seth Millican in a tearful statement. "My team is full of young men who will go out into the world and treat people in a better way because of Carlos's influence."

There was a small vigil for Sanchez at the school around 6 p.m. A makeshift memorial was made and several people lit candles. About 50 people held hands and said a prayer.

"Being a mom I can't imagine what the family going through," said Dionica Vega, a mother of a Moon Valley student. "He's gone and it's very hard for me to see him gone now, you know?"

Sanchez's classmates were encouraged to wear blue on Monday in his honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out the Sanchez family.

The Glendale Union High School District sent the following statement.

Our school community is saddened by the news of Carlos’s passing. We extend our deepest condolences to Carlos’s family and friends during this difficult time

The district also said there will be a team of counselors for students and staff on the Moon Valley campus on Monday.

Scorpion Nation, please join us as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Moon Valley Community. Our deepest condolences for your loss. — Desert Edge Football (@DEdgeFootball) October 22, 2017

Our condolences to the Sanchez and Moon Valley HS family on your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless you all. — Verrado Football (@verradofootball) October 22, 2017

Rest In Paradise Carlos you are a true warrior and gave 100% effort every play you were a true friend and you will be missed ?? pic.twitter.com/SFw5dmXfyF — Timothycknight (@timothycknight4) October 22, 2017

Carlos Sanchez, the state is behind you and you are loved. — AZ Varsity- Football (@AZHSFB) October 21, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to @MVRocketsFB and the Sanchez Family. — Todd Graham (@CoachGrahamASU) October 23, 2017

