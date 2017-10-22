Suns fire head coach Earl Watson

Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

After a disastrous start to the season, it appears there's a shake-up at the helm for the Phoenix Suns.

The organization fired head coach Earl Watson on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN also says associate head coach Jay Triano will likely be the interim head coach.

The Suns started the 2017-2018 season with three straight losses, including two blowouts.

Watson finished his tenure with the Suns with a 33-85 record in 118 games. Watson's only full season was 2016-17, when the team went 24-58.

He took over for the Suns after they fired Jeff Hornacek in 2016.

The Suns' season got off to a terrible start with their worst opening season loss ever to the Portland Trail Blazers. They barely lost to the Los Angeles Lakers but still gave up 132 points on Friday. They were then blown out again on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first road game of the season.

The news comes hours after Suns guard Eric Bledsoe said on Twitter that he didn't want to "be here" anymore. The tweet by Bledsoe, a former Clipper, was followed by one from the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan saying "Come back home bro."

Bledsoe has been rumored in possible trades for months.

Watson's dismissal is the first NBA coaching change in well over a year. Hornacek's hiring by the New York Knicks, which was finalized in June 2016, had been the most recent change - and the irony there is that Watson got the job in Phoenix with 33 games left in the 2015-16 season, after the Suns fired Hornacek.

Watson was the league's second-youngest active coach behind the Lakers' Luke Walton, and the Suns were tied with the Chicago Bulls as having the youngest opening-night roster in the NBA this season.

"I'd like to see the fight be a little bit more," Watson said after the blowout loss to the Clippers. "Or a lot more, until you know they're just fatigued."

The Suns came into this season with only four losses by 40 or more points in franchise history. They've had two in the first three games of this season. Phoenix has not made the playoffs in seven years, the longest drought in the franchise's 49-year history.

The 59-year-old Triano, the only Canadian-born head coach in NBA history, was 87-142 with Toronto from 2008-2011. He was an assistant at Portland before coming to Phoenix last year.

Watson was the 17th Suns coach in the franchise's history.

This was the first NBA season where every coach who started one year had the same job to begin the next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

