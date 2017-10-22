18-year-old woman killed in Phoenix shooting

An 18-year-old woman is dead after police say she was shot by a 17-year-old male Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix PD, the woman, identified as Norma Luna of Las Vegas, was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle that pulled up next to another vehicle around 11:45 p.m. near 17th and Peoria avenues.

Pfohl said the driver of the other vehicle fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle, striking the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. Luna died of her injuries a week later, according to Pfohl.

Pfohl said officers were able to track down the 17-year-old suspect and found two guns.

The suspect is in custody and has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. It is not yet known whether the suspect will be tried as an adult and his name has not yet been released.

