Hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after police say a vehicle struck him and fled the scene early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl of Phoenix PD, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Van Buren Street when he was struck by a vehicle. Pfhol said the driver of the other vehicle fled the area.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The collision is still under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.