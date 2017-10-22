PD: 1 man dead after shooting involving rival motorcycle clubs in Phoenix

Phoenix police say one man is dead after a shooting that involved rival motorcycle clubs Saturday night.

According to police, at least two motorcycle clubs were involved in a fight near 13th Avenue and Grant Street at around 10 p.m.

The fight eventually escalated and someone fired shots.

One man was struck and killed and another man was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

