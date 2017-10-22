DPS: 2 suspects arrested for firing shots at troopers

Arizona DPS troopers arrested two suspects who they say fired shots at troopers Sunday morning.

According to DPS, troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed north of Black Canyon City.

The two suspects were identified as Ray Rudy Saucedo, III, 25 and Tiffany Sunshine Avalos, 30.

DPS said the vehicle was reported stolen out of New Mexico.

The car did not stop and a pursuit began which led troopers to an area in north Phoenix.

The occupants fired shots at troopers and bailed out of the vehicle near Interstate 17 and the Carefree Highway, DPS said.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Dept. and deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted DPS in the suspect search at a parking lot near I-17 and Carefree Highway.

DPS was able to get both suspects in custody after finding them inside a bagel shop. DPS said no one was injured and troopers did not fire their weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

[PDF: Offical arrest report of Ray Saucedo]

[PDF: Official arrest report of Tiffany Avalos]

