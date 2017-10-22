Record heat returns to the Valley this week

Posted:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A fast warm up with record heat is in the forecast for Metro Phoenix through the first half of next week as high pressure builds across the Southwest.

With generally clear skies, highs around the Valley will reach the low 90s Sunday afternoon with near 100 degrees by Monday.

These unseasonably hot temperatures will last through Thursday before a cold front switches up the weather pattern for Friday. This front should allow a cooler air mass to move into the region and drop daytime highs back to fall-like levels for next weekend.

No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 92 Sunday, 98 Monday and Tuesday, 94 Wednesday, 93 Thursday and 87 Friday. The current daytime high records for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are 100, 96 and 96 respectively.

Valley morning lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

