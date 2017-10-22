Phoenix police officer hospitalized in hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say hit an officer on a motorcycle and fled. The crash happened in the intersection of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road Saturday night at around 10:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield and turned left in front of the officer onto 67th Avenue.

The two collided and the officer was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 39-year-old Jose Pedro Moreno Leyva, fled the scene but was followed by a witness. Officers were able to locate the truck but the driver had fled.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

Day 1 Catch 22 - $500 CASH REWARD for info that leads to arrest of Jose Pedro Moreno Leyva. Please do not approach! Call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO or log on to https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/k5K097VWnT — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) January 10, 2018

