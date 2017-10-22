Man hospitalized after shooting at Scottsdale nightclub

Scottsdale police are investigating after one man was shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at Maya Day and Nightclub near Camelback and Scottsdale roads at around 1:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

