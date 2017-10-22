Child porn found in mailboxes in Tempe neighborhood

Police said no child is in danger. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe Police Department is investigating after child porn was found in mailboxes in the area.

According to Tempe police, they received three calls on Saturday night in reference to the letters near 18th Street and Farmer Avenue.

Police added that through their door-to-door efforts, they collected at least 20 envelopes.

The letters were identical and featured eight black-and-white pictures of child pornography. The letters also featured invites to a specific location on the 18th.

Police said on Monday the letters were mailed through the U.S. Postal Service and were stamped and delivered to the houses.

The envelopes were generically addressed and did not have a return address, police said.

Officers said the child pornography images were well known and that no child is in danger.

The matter has been turned over to Tempe Police's Criminal Investigations Bureau for further investigation.

