Phoenix PD searching for suspect after woman found dead inside car

Amanda Perez, 26, found shot to death in a car outside a Phoenix apartment complex on Oct. 22, 2017. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside of a car early Sunday morning.

According to police, they found a 26-year-old woman, identified as Amanda Perez, shot to death in an apartment complex parking lot near 17th and Missouri avenues.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

