DPS: 2 people killed following crash on I-10 in Chandler

Two people were killed following a serious accident on Interstate 10 at Wild Horse Pass Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash closed the freeway in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound motorists were advised to take Loop 202 Santan to State Route 87 southbound to SR 587 southbound where they can then re-enter I-10.

Eastbound motorists were advised to take the same detour in reverse.

The area was reopened after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to ADOT.

REOPENED: I-10 WB at Queen Creek Road: The road has reopened after a crash. I-10 EB at Wild Horse Pass is also open. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 22, 2017

UPDATE: I-10 EB traffic is being taken off at Queen Creek Road. #phxtraffic https://t.co/0lsf9Q0OBb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 22, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.