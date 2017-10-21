MCSO investigating homicide in the Town of Guadalupe

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the town of Guadalupe.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, MCSO patrol deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Calle Bien and Calle Batua.

As deputies arrived on scene, they located an adult male in the street who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

No suspects have been detained at this time, and the motive is unknown.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.