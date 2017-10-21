Traveling the world has been a goal of mine since I was a little girl.

So in my 20s, I started my international adventures in Italy and every few years I pick a new place to go.

This year, Spain was my father’s choice, so the DeMartinos packed their bags and took off. Our time frame: 15 days. Our destinations: Barcelona, Sevilla, Madrid and Toledo.

The weather in Spain in October is usually pretty typical fall weather. Temperatures average in the 70s during the day and 50s at night.

The average number of sunny is days is about seven for the month. The humidity ranges between 60-80 percent. As for rain, in the lower elevations 2-4 inches and in the mountain town or higher elevations 4-7 inches of rain.

Well, they must have been having a heat wave while we were there because our days were hot, sunny and humid. That was until the last two, when the clouds moved in and the “Rain in Spain” didn't stop. It was a welcome change for this desert family.

Spain is a wonderful country that thrives with history, arts, culture and pride. In Barcelona, I wandered the streets of the Gothic quarter, toured the House of Gaudi, the Cathedral Barcelona, visited the 1992 Olympic stadium, and strolled down La Rambla for some shopping. I took in a sangria or two along the beach and marched with protestors. I’ll get to more of that later.

Sevilla, a small town in southwest Spain, is the birth town of bullfighting and flamenco dancing. And you guessed it; this dancer had to learn the art of flamenco.

I went to the Museum Flamenco for a show, tour of the history of the dance, and brief lesson. It’s a lot harder than I thought but a great workout. I also toured Palace Royal and the gardens, visited Sevilla Cathedral, went to the Plaza Esponia (the fairgrounds built in 1929 to help rebuild the city’s economy), and ate at one of the most amazing Italian restaurants two nights in a row.

I could do a whole blog on the food in Spain. Such a world of tastes, but I won’t bore you.

Madrid is like a mini New York City. This is Spain’s capital, a thriving metropolis that is home to 3 million people. This is where the Royal Family lives – King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The Royal Palace is across from a magnificent Almudena Cathedral. The churches in Spain are breathtaking, I like them better than the museums.

Speaking of, Madrid is home to the Prado Museum, which is considered to have one of the world’s finest collections of European art. On my second to last day (when it began to rain), I headed to the Buen Retiro park. This park puts Central Park to shame. The beauty, the lake, the fountains and sculptures. Picture perfect.

One of the most interesting parts of my visit was the protest in Barcelona. While we were there the people of Spain held a protest against the Catalonia’s breaking from Spain and becoming their own state.

The protest was peaceful, well organized and quite spirited. Not like what we have here in the United States.

The news junkie in me couldn’t resist seeing it first-hand and of course interviewing the locals. The passion of the people of Spain as they sang the national anthem, chanted “Viva la Spain” – they kissed and hugged as they walked through the streets.

People shouted from apartments above which led to roars of cheers. These were not just young people but families, from great-grandfather to great-grandchildren. I was fascinated, I was also a bit of a stalker of the local and national media covering the protest. Such a historic political event for Spain that continues. No final word yet on what will happen with Catalonia and if they will break from Spain.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of my adventure. There is so much more. My mother always believed that travel was the best education for a child and I’m beginning to understand why. Experiencing the history and culture of another country first hand teaches you so much more than just reading about it in a book.

It was inspiring, uplifting and rewarding. I can’t wait to pick my next destination!

