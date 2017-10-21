70 missing person reports processed at 'Missing In Arizona Day' event

There are 2,000 Arizonans reported missing right now, and 1,500 cases of unidentified remains. That's why several state and local agencies gathered Saturday at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for the third annual "Missing In Arizona Day," trying to help families desperate for answers.

"We're here to try to help find some kind of resolution for those folks that [sic]are missing loved ones," said Stephanie Dixon with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector. She said many of their cases involve missing migrants.

"Crossing the desert is very dangerous and we run into a lot of inquiries of people missing their loved ones that [sic] have crossed illegally," Dixon said.

She said in the fiscal year 2017, they had more than 1,500 inquiries for missing people.

"Seventy percent of those inquiries we've been able to find some kind of resolution," Dixon said. "When you look at the vast area that our sector has to be responsible for, we are very proud of that 70 percent. Obviously, we would like 100 percent."

"We just want him to come home because his son is 11 years old now," said Nelson Boyd, whose son was living in Chandler when he went missing. Boyd said detectives have told him there aren't many leads.

"The phone number is still the same, the cell and the house phone is [sic] still the same," Boyd said. "We've been hoping almost every day for the last 10 years that he might call us."

MCSO and partner agencies said they processed more than 70 missing person reports at the event, and that number could grow to 75 following a review this week.

