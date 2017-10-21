Pickup truck strikes motorized scooter in Peoria; one man hurt

A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday after his motorized scooter was hit by a pickup truck.

This happened just before 5 p.m. neat 79th Avenue and Peoria.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. His condition was said to be serious.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

We're told impairment does not seem to be a factor.

Traffic was expected to be restricted in the area for several hours.

