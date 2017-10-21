Transcript errors and omissions prolong Jodi Arias appeal

Jodi Arias' case remains a headache for Arizona's court system long after her televised murder trial had spectators lining up to get seats in the courtroom, attorneys squabbling in court, and jurors twice deadlocking on whether Arias deserved the death penalty.

Consideration of Arias' appeal of her first-degree murder conviction for the 2008 gruesome killing of on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Alexander has been delayed by about a year by problems with preparing trial transcripts.

Arias' lawyers filed a notice of appeal in 2015 after she was sentenced to natural life in prison. But work on the appeal ran into a roadblock because of delays in getting trial transcripts used to document grounds for appeals.

In August, the state Court of Appeals set deadlines in 2018 for lawyers to file legal briefs.

