Arizona State dominates Utah for 30-10 win

Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage combined for 168 yards rushing and Arizona State forced four turnovers to lead the Sun Devils to a 30-10 win over Utah on Saturday.

Manny Wilkins threw for 140 yards on 19-of-29 passing to help Arizona State (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) snap a seven-game road losing streak.

Tyler Huntley started for Utah at quarterback after sitting out losses to USC and Stanford with a shoulder injury. Huntley struggled in his return, throwing for 155 yards and four interceptions on 19-of-35 passing.

Arizona State's defensive domination of Washington turned out to be no fluke. The Sun Devils shut Utah down cold before halftime. They allowed the Utes to gain just 93 total yards and seven first downs in the first half.

Two of Utah's first-half drives ended with interceptions from Huntley.

Arizona State mounted several long drives to take a 16-0 halftime lead. Brandon Ruiz made field goals from 47, 40 and 30 yards in the first quarter. The Sun Devils broke through with their first touchdown on a 1-yard run from Demario Richard with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Matt Gay made a 53-yard field goal to cap off Utah's opening drive of the third quarter. Arizona State answered when Wilkins stretched over the goal line on a 1-yard keeper, extending its lead to 23-3 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

The Utes kept the drive alive with a pair of targeting penalties that led to ejections for Donovan Thompson and Corrion Ballard. Ballard's penalty gave Arizona State first-and-goal at the Utah 1 after the Sun Devils were facing fourth down.

Jay Jay Wilson put the final nail in the coffin for Utah when he returned an interception 20 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter. Huntley's fourth interception of the game gave the Sun Devils a 30-3 lead.

Utah's lone touchdown came on a 2-yard run from Devontae Henry-Cole with 2:41 remaining.

Arizona State rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. It marked the fourth consecutive game that Utah allowed an opponent to gain at least 150 yards on the ground.

Demario Richard led the way with a season-high 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Kalen Ballage chipped in 75 yards on 14 carries. The Sun Devils produced seven plays where they gained 10 or more yards on the ground.

On Arizona State's first touchdown drive, Richard ripped off a 25 yard run and then Ballage followed with a 35 yard gain on the next play. It marked the longest back-to-back runs from scrimmage by a Sun Devil running back so far this season.

---

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25