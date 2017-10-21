Deck the halls with booze-filled ornaments?

Talk about the holiday "spirit."

One company is taking that quite literally as it offers up booze-filled Christmas ornaments.

The UK-based Lakes Distillery is selling ornaments filled with gin, whiskey and vodka.

Right now the festive ornaments are only sold to be picked up locally in the UK, but the company hopes to one day soon offer sales online.

A six-pack of these booze-filled baubles sells for roughly 41 bucks.

