Prep Football: Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) -

American Leadership Academy 77, Coolidge 3

American Leadership Academy Ironwood 18, Imagine Prep at Superstition 8

Apache Junction 33, Scottsdale Coronado 0

Avondale Westview 14, Goodyear Millenium 11

Ben Franklin 27, Florence 22

Betty Fairfax High School 38, Glendale Independence 10

Bisbee 50, San Manuel 34

Boulder Creek 12, Phoenix Horizon 10

Bradshaw Mountain 35, Bullhead City Mohave 0

Buckeye 40, Youngker High School 39

Cactus 41, Phoenix Moon Valley 27

Campo Verde 59, Sierra Linda 0

Casteel High School 63, Glendale North Pointe 0

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 49, Phoenix Thunderbird 14

Chandler 48, Phoenix Brophy 19

Chandler Prep 40, Arizona College Preparatory 14

Chandler Seton 45, Casa Grande 14

Cottonwood Mingus 56, Flagstaff Coconino 0

Desert Edge 28, Glendale Deer Valley 14

Desert Heights Prep 56, Imagine Prep Coolidge 0

Eagar Round Valley 55, Pima 8

El Mirage Dysart 67, Phoenix Cortez 0

Eloy Santa Cruz 49, Benson 0

Fountain Hills 50, ASU Prep 6

Gilbert Christian 53, Camp Verde 14

Gilbert Highland 41, Gilbert 34

Glendale 55, Phoenix Camelback 15

Glendale Apollo 35, Glendale Ironwood 14

Glendale Copper Canyon 27, Tolleson 20

Glendale Prep 40, Veritas Prep 8

Globe Liberty 52, Shadow Ridge 6

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 14, Gila Ridge 12

Higley 59, Tempe Marcos de Niza 3

Holtville, Calif. 40, Wellton Antelope 0

Kayenta Monument Valley 53, Tuba City 24

Kingman Academy of Learning 38, Paradise Honors 33

Lakeside Blue Ridge 35, Payson 0

Laveen Chavez 47, Phoenix Browne 0

Liberty 52, Shadow Ridge 6

Marana 64, Tucson Desert View 16

Mesa 37, Mesa Dobson 29

Mesa Desert Ridge 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 7

Mesa Mountain View 42, Mesa Westwood 14

Mesa Red Mountain 14, Mesa Skyline 0

Mohave Valley River Valley 36, Kingman 12

Morenci 45, Miami 0

Nogales 22, Tucson Canyon del Oro 13

North 24, Phoenix Central 20

Northwest Christian 42, Chino Valley 7

Page 46, Chinle 8

Peoria 52, Phoenix St. Mary's 10

Peoria Centennial 49, Willow Canyon 0

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Phoenix Greenway 0

Perry 65, Chandler Hamilton 63

Phoenix Alhambra 44, Phoenix Maryvale 6

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 50, Phoenix Bourgade 0

Phoenix Christian 28, Scottsdale Christian 7

Phoenix Goldwater 63, Agua Fria 34

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 56, Corona Del Sol 6

Phoenix Pinnacle 59, Glendale Mountain Ridge 0

Phoenix South Mountain 55, Phoenix Hayden 26

Phoenix Washington 13, Combs 7

Poston Butte 59, Tucson Cholla 39

Prescott 22, Flagstaff 12

Pusch Ridge Christian 62, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0

Queen Creek 63, Vista Grande 21

Raymond S. Kellis 16, Maricopa 14

Red Mesa 52, Keams Canyon Hopi 0

Rio Rico 34, Tucson Amphitheater 8

Rock Point 44, Pinon 20

Safford 28, Globe 13

Sahuarita 49, Tucson Santa Rita 0

San Tan Foothills 63, Scottsdale Prep 0

Sanders Valley 6, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0

Scottsdale Chaparral 64, Phoenix North Canyon 20

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 30, Glendale O'Connor 27, OT

Scottsdale Notre Dame 61, Phoenix Arcadia 0

Scottsdale Saguaro 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 0

Show Low 42, Snowflake 8

Sierra Vista Buena 49, Marana Mountain View 48

St. Johns 40, Ganado 0

Tempe McClintock 19, Phoenix Sunnyslope 15

Tempe Prep 55, Joy Christian High School 12

Thatcher 67, San Carlos 8

Tonopah Valley 60, Sedona Red Rock 13

Tucson 43, Tucson Rincon 10

Tucson Empire 49, Tanque Verde 0

Tucson Pueblo 21, Tucson Palo Verde 6

Tucson Sabino 42, Douglas 3

Tucson Sahuaro 34, Tucson Sunnyside 17

Tucson Salpointe 37, Tucson Catalina Foothills 7

Vail Cienega 56, Tucson Ironwood Ridge 55

Valley Vista 23, La Joya Community 0

Verrado 35, Lake Havasu 14

Walden Grove 35, Tucson Flowing Wells 21

Whiteriver Alchesay 64, Many Farms 14

Wickenburg 53, Odyssey Institute 24

Willcox 57, Tombstone 6

Williams Field 45, Gilbert Mesquite 18

Winkelman Hayden 30, Ft. Thomas 20

Winslow 52, Holbrook 14

Yuma Catholic 56, Chandler Valley Christian 7

Yuma Cibola 51, Yuma 14

Yuma Kofa 22, Lee Williams High School 21

