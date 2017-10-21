Original Gravity opens in Phoenix

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job, cashing in your life savings and opening a bar (and who hasn’t?), then this is the story for you.

Introducing Original Gravity, central Phoenix’s newest craft beer, wine bar and eatery. This casual little spot is the brainchild of three Valley women: Holly Knudsen, Natasha Turra and Michelle Bocchino, who have been working on the concept for nearly two years.

It’s all come to life inside a Bennie Gonzales historic building that recently underwent a renovation to turn it from eyesore to eye-popping.

Ready to check it out? Belly up to the bar and prepare to be delighted.

Original Gravity offers 20 rotating taps that pull suds from Arizona breweries and beyond with seasonal brews debuting every few months. They also offer a large selection of bottled beers, wines on tap and in the bottle, and their very own “cocktails” such as the OG Sake Bloody Mary (don’t knock it ‘til you try it).

When it comes to grub, the elevated bar fare is some of the best in town, prepared with an artistic flair that perfectly compliments the anything-but-standard beverage offerings.

Now that the weather is nice, you’ll also be glad to know that Original Gravity offers two patios, one of which is dog friendly.

And if all of this weren’t enough, happy hour runs every day (yes, you read that right) from 4–6 PM with $1 off all pints and tap wines plus $3 tacos.

Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10-2. Cheers to that.

Original Gravity is located at 4700 North 12th Street, #101

Hours: Monday to Thursday 4–10 PM, Friday and Saturday 10 AM to 11 PM, Sunday 10 AM to 9 PM Happy Hour: Every day from 4–6 PM

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.