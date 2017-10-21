Video released of suspect in Phoenix gold-business murder

The shooting occurred Saturday around 1 p.m. at the "Five Star We Buy Gold" shop near Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man is dead after he was shot at a gold-buying business in Phoenix.

The shooting occurred Saturday around 1 p.m. at the "Five Star We Buy Gold" shop near Seventh Street and Dunlap Avenue.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer for deadly shooting at gold-buying business]

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Mikhail Y. Khachaturov.

Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the business. The victim was found inside with a gunshot injury.

[RAW VIDEO: Surveillance of suspect in Phoenix gold-business murder]

The suspect was seen as a black male in a tan jumpsuit with a black beanie, eyeglasses and a black and white backpack.

It's not known if anything was stolen from the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Phoenix Police Department.

