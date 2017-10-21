Eastbound I-10 to close west of downtown Phoenix Saturday night

Motorists traveling from the West Valley toward downtown Phoenix this weekend should allow extra travel time and plan ahead to avoid a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 59th Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 at 59th Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The closure will ensure a large crane can safely lift and place several bridge girders for a flyover ramp that will allow South Mountain Freeway traffic to connect to westbound I-10.

During the closure, eastbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit at 59th Avenue and detour to the 51st Avenue on-ramp to re-enter the freeway, but delays are anticipated.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues will be closed as well to help reduce traffic backups.

To avoid delays on eastbound I-10, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17, or exiting I-10 sooner and taking local streets to re-enter past the closure point.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511.

