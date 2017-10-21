Phoenix Suns will offer tasty new menu items for new season

The Phoenix Suns have new food creations for the new season. (Source: Phoenix Suns)

The Phoenix Suns will be serving up fresh new flavors for the 2017-2018 season. Here is a sneak preview of some of the tasty new dishes:

Big Smack: Beer lovers will love the new Big Smack from Brat Burger. Featuring a double stack of grilled beer brat patties, beer cheese sauce, caramelized onions and cider slaw on a butter toasted pretzel bun, the flavors of this tasty burger are sure to attract hungry basketball fans to Haus of Brews near Section 101.

Arizona Cheesesteak: Spicy southwest flavors make Nocawich’s bestselling cheesesteak sandwich even more mouthwatering. The sandwich, which originally featured caramelized onions, white cheddar sauce and shaved rib eye steak, now also boasts roasted poblano peppers and spicy chipotle aioli and is bringing the heat to Section 115.

What the Cluck?: If you can’t get enough fried chicken, you’ll love the “What the Cluck?” sandwich from Nocawich in Section 115. The sandwich will feature fried chicken, maple-Dijon slaw, and bread and butter pickles.

BBQ Nachos: Nachos are a staple at any sporting event. But these are no ordinary nachos. Refried baked beans, pepper jack cheese sauce, barbecue sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapenos and your choice of meat combine to bring nachos to a whole new level and to bring hungry fans to Pork in the Fork in Section 104.

Kahlua Pork Sliders: Just because we’re in the desert doesn’t mean you can’t get a taste of these delicious tropical flavors. This mouthwatering creation starring Hawaiian pulled pork on a toasted sweet bun with jalapeno coleslaw and sweet barbecue sauce is available at Kona Grill near Section 106.

New menu items aren’t the only flavor change coming to the Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns will also be hosting five “decade nights” to celebrate each of the five decades of the Suns’ history. Talking Stick Resort will offer a special themed concession item inspired by the era on the night of the event.

