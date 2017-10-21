Gilbert mayor and police officer recreate 'Carpool Karaoke'

Fans of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke will love this new video from the Gilbert Police Department.

Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels rode along with Ofc. Paul Alaniz of the Gilbert Police as the two sang along to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey and “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift.

The video, which was posted to the Gilbert Police Department’s Facebook page, also shows the two discussing Alaniz’s role in the community and how great the City of Gilbert is.

Officer Paul Alaniz representing Gilbert Police in #GilbertAZ’s version of @latelateshow’s #CarpoolKaraoke!



The man can sing! ?? ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/KRLXFaAvUZ — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) October 19, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.