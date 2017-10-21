UPDATE: Abused husky puppy doing well

“BB Bear,” is making an astonishing recovery after being abused. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In early October, a Siberian husky puppy was brought into the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) shelter with its head bashed in from a horrific case of dog abuse.

The 2-month-old puppy, which has been named “BB Bear,” is making a miraculous recovery from the incident.

“Do not read this as him being out of the woods,” MCACC contact Jose Santiago said in an email. “But he is doing much better than ANY of us could have expected.”

According to MCACC, Bear is now eating, drinking, and walking on his own.

“Basically we’ve been all in. And when you’re all in, you are prepared to do anything possible to save a life, whether it’s a dog’s life or a human’s life,” said one of Bear’s veterinarians.

Phoenix police are still looking for the person who abused the dog and request that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department.

